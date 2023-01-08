A play presented at Joplin Little Theatre appears to be a mystery about math. But beneath the surface is a story about how mental illness can affect a family.
"We aren't necessarily trying to make a specific statement about mental health," said Lisa Olliges Green, the director of the theater's production of "Proof." "But these things are real. They impact families. That was true today, and 20 years ago."
Written by David Auburn and first premiered in 2000, "Proof" has won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for best play. Joplin Little Theatre's production of the play begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
The story of the play deals with Catherine, a 25-year-old woman who shows the same talent for math as her father, Robert. But instead of following her father's mathematical footsteps, she instead chooses to be his caretaker as he struggles with mental illness — only to begin worrying that the same condition might be affecting her as well.
The drama is carried by a small cast: Chelsie Bennett and Shawn Wake play daughter and father Catherine and Robert. Elijah Brown plays Hal, a former student of Robert who is interested in his teacher's work; Kylie Wheeler plays Claire, Catherine's attentive sister who has concerns for the family's well-being.
The play is a considerable challenge for actors — a small cast means more lines, scenes, memorization and work for them. Green said the cast has taken on the task with relish as they rehearse their roles in a play with a reputation for gritty realism and intense emotion.
Green said that Wake also has a background in teaching theater and that this role in "Proof" was part of his curriculum. The play's challenging reputation also helped the theater attract new talent — Wheeler, a theater graduate from Missouri State University, will be featured in her first Joplin Little Theatre production.
The story was adapted into a movie in 2005 starring Gwenyth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins. Paltrow was nominated for a Golden Globe Award based on her work in the film.
Green said the theater has had plans to present the play for years — it was part of a season lineup cut short by the pandemic. Green had been tapped back then to direct the play and has been excited about the chance to finally bring it to life.
"It's just a beautiful play," Green said. "I hadn't seen it on stage yet, the movie was my first exposure to it. But then I read the play and found it even more beautiful."
Green said Auburn's play is notable for its authenticity in depicting how families deal with the symptoms of mental health. Most families may not have the same conversations about advanced math concepts like Robert and Catherine share, but they likely have the same kinds of highly emotional moments shown in the play.
Officials with the Joplin chapter of the National Association on Mental Illness were consulted for the play, Green said, and resources from that group will be available to attendees.
"It is intense, but there is a loving relationship that comes out in this play, where people can think, 'Wow, that could be my family,'" Green said. "It is certainly something that people can relate to."
