A family night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday along the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park in Joplin.
The free event will include a candy cane scavenger hunt around the park, and a holiday-themed movie will be shown on an inflatable screen. Cocoa and popcorn will be served.
A new holiday StoryWalk provided by the Joplin Public Library will be available on the trail. There also will be a visit by Santa Claus.
Details: joplinmo.org/holidaylights, 417-625-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.