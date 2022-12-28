An end-of-year fundraiser will give families the chance to have fun together while supporting a local nonprofit — and solving a crime.
FosterAdopt Connect will host a murder mystery night Friday. The event will give families a chance to enjoy a New Year's Eve-like celebration a day early.
"We didn't want to conflict with prior plans," said Tom Furrh, director of the nonprofit's Joplin branch. "With this event being family-friendly, we thought pivoting to the night before would be even more family-friendly."
"A Novel New Year" features actors from Dream Theatre Company performing a murder mystery. The plot centers on novelists at an award banquet, where there may be some plagiarism going on, until the plot thickens.
The four-part performance is interactive, and features a chance for participants to actively investigate the scene of the crime and puzzle out the perpetrator. In addition, the event will feature an hour for mocktails and cocktails, then dinner and dessert provided by Pineapple Bliss.
Held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, the event will help raise funds for the organization that helps provide support and services for abused and neglected foster children, as well as the families caring for them.
The Joplin branch of the group opened up its office earlier this year, and since then, has helped about 95 families through its nine programs. It is a branch of a group that has operated in Missouri and Kansas for about 20 years.
According to reports from the Missouri Department of Social Services, the state received 54,515 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect across the state in 2021.
Jasper County is the home of anywhere from 450 to 500 children in foster care every night. The Joplin branch of the group serves a seven-county area.
Furrh said tickets to Friday's event are still available, as well as opportunities for last-minute charitable giving before the end of the year.
"All of our programs are offered free to families, with no cost for advocacy, support or anything else we do," Furrh said.
