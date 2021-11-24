Today in the Globe newsroom we learned how deep gratitude goes for a local family.
Katy and Billie Ellick use "thankful" and "grateful" profusely as they describe their lives as their daughter fights childhood cancer and prepares for a bone marrow transplant.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The Joplin Board of Education delaying a decision to join an MSSU program.
- More about three guilty verdicts in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
- A look at five things to do this weekend.
We hope your Thanksgiving Eve preparations are going well. Have a relaxing night.
