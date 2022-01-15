Bright Futures Joplin has received a $1,080 donation from Lights of Hope JOMO, a local, family-run organization that creates and sells lighted, painted bottles.
The donation will directly impact students across Joplin, said Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin. The nonprofit helps to supply school supplies, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, weekend meals and more to students in need.
"Our goal is to get the essentials to a student within 24 hours of the need request," Coyne said in a statement. "When a child comes to school without a coat or broken shoes, it's nice to know the necessary funds are available right away so we can provide a brand-new coat and a sturdy pair of shoes before the day is out."
Lights of Hope JOMO was founded by the Richard and Vera Joseph family, with children Richie, Juliana, Jessica and Jenna, to create art that benefits local charities. It donates 100% of its profits to charity, and it has raised more than $28,000 since 2017, benefiting at least 15 different organizations in the Joplin area.
"I think it's just really important because — and I know I speak for all of us when I say — we find it really important to give back to the city and give back to all the people who are doing all those great things for the community," Richie Joseph, the oldest of the siblings, told the Globe in 2018. "Meeting all of these people makes me very appreciative of all the people who devote so much time and work to these great organizations in town."
This month's donation to Bright Futures Joplin was made following a monthslong fundraiser during which Lights of Hope JOMO's handcrafted bottles were available for sale across the region.
"The whole point of Bright Futures Joplin lies in knowing that people in our community, people like the Joseph family, want to help students in need," Coyne said. "We're just honored to be the conduit for these helpers, making sure their generosity finds its way to the kids who need it most."
