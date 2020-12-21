Today in the newsroom we received an update on a local family's lawsuit against the state over medical marijuana licenses.
A circuit judge threw out the suit filed by the Callicoats, a Sarcoxie family, ruling that the state's process for handing out licenses was within the state's laws and constitution.
We'll have more on this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com. That's where we'll also have reports about two meetings and more:
- The Joplin City Council is meeting in special session to discuss two development matters.
- The Joplin Board of Education is meeting to discuss budgets for construction projects.
- Residents and staff at long-term care facilities are next in line for coronavirus vaccinations.
We hope your Monday was not very Monday-like, and that you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.