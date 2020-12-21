Medical marijuana cultivation site proposed for Sarcoxie

Paul Callicoat talks about converting the former Sarcoxie Nursery into a medical marijuana cultivation facility during an interview at the site in early 2019. Globe file photo

Today in the newsroom we received an update on a local family's lawsuit against the state over medical marijuana licenses.

A circuit judge threw out the suit filed by the Callicoats, a Sarcoxie family, ruling that the state's process for handing out licenses was within the state's laws and constitution.

  • The Joplin City Council is meeting in special session to discuss two development matters.
  • The Joplin Board of Education is meeting to discuss budgets for construction projects.
  • Residents and staff at long-term care facilities are next in line for coronavirus vaccinations.

