Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin will have at least one less thing to worry about thanks to monetary and food donations provided by area county Farm Bureaus and FFA students this week.
More than a dozen large paper bags overflowing with food and beverages lined the table in the Ronald McDonald House kitchen. The donations will be used for meals for children and their families who are in town for medical treatment.
The Joplin location has served 3,300 families for over 33,000 nights since it opened in 1998, according to Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House program coordinator.
“It’s been 22 years that Farm Bureau has helped stock our pantry here at Ronald McDonald House,” Hylton said. “I saw pictures from 22 years ago. It was one grocery sack that you guys brought to all of this. It’s just amazing how it’s grown. We really depend on that because our pantry will drop off, and we always know to wait to get anything because Farm Bureau will stock everything again for us. We really appreciate it.”
A large crowd gathered Tuesday morning at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States to celebrate Thank a Farmer Week in which county Farm Bureau volunteers spend a week giving back to their local communities while sharing the message of agriculture. The week is designated to celebrate the abundance of food, fuel and fiber produced by the American farmer.
Jennifer Poindexter, the director of promotion and education for the Missouri Farm Bureau, said the state organization found a need to make sure that consumers know where their food comes from, which is how Thank a Farmer Week was born.
“We want consumers to be able to bridge the gap between knowing where their food comes from and meeting the farmers and being able to thank them personally,” Poindexter said. “Agriculture is a blessed industry, and even though it’s hard to be a farmer, we are so blessed. To be able to give back is really gratifying.”
This year, Farm Bureaus in Jasper, Newton, Barry and Lawrence counties teamed up with FFA students from Joplin and Carl Junction high schools to provide food, gift cards and hundreds of dollars in monetary donations to the 100% privately funded organization.
“All of the counties in the state celebrate or recognize Thank a Farmer Week differently, and this is just one of the ways that the counties in Southwest Missouri chose to help out others,” said Robin Farmer, Southwest regional coordinator at the Missouri Farm Bureau. “Those FFA members in the audience today are going to be our county leaders, and they’ll come in and take over, which is really gratifying to see that sort of thing come along.”
The area bureaus donated canned food, nonperishable items, kitchen supplies, checks and gift cards. Farmer estimated that approximately 1,000 pounds of food were donated to the charity on Tuesday, but the bureaus also offer donations year-round. Monetary donations and gift cards totaled close to $500 from all groups, including FFA.
“If there is a need, the Ronald McDonald House will come to us and say they need more,” he said. “The counties will then give $100 or $200 in addition to what they’re giving now.”
FFA students from Carl Junction and Joplin also used money from past fundraisers to purchase food for the charity. Carl Junction FFA students spent $195 collected from fundraisers to purchase food Tuesday morning at Harps Food Store.
“I think a lot of FFA is about advocating for agriculture,” said Evelyn Gilbert, a 16-year-old junior with Carl Junction FFA. "There’s a lot of negative stigma around agriculture sometimes, and doing things like this helps get our word out that we are not just farmers. We don’t just raise cows on a farm. We do more. We do community service and get involved with people. We’re more invested in building communities.”
Joplin FFA also split into groups in which members spent $150 at Food 4 Less to buy groceries. The FFA students also helped load and unpack all of the food. Ashkya Santini, a 15-year-old freshman with Joplin FFA, said this was a meaningful experience for her to have the opportunity to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
“This was my first time helping out with this, and I had a lot of fun,” she said. “I think it’s really great to come and help everyone out.”
Wish list
The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States is looking for healthy snack items in celebration of Heart Healthy Month in February. Items needed are trail mix, raisins, nuts, peanut butter to-go cups, fruit cups, yogurt, hummus, low-fat cheese sticks, whole grain snack crackers, P3 Protein Snack Packs, Smart Food Air Popped Popcorn and Lipton tea bags.
