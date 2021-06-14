WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Cooking for a Cause fundraiser at the Webb City Farmers Market, set for Saturday, will benefit the Lion Co-op at Missouri Southern State University.
Breakfast is $6 per person and includes eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. It will be prepared and served by volunteers from Missouri Southern.
Launched in November 2018, the Lion Co-op’s mission is to provide assistance to students dealing with food insecurity. The food pantry is housed in the campus FEMA shelter, and donations from the campus community and other organizations have helped keep shelves stocked with food and toiletry items for those in need.
Funds raised from Cooking for a Cause will help purchase perishable food items, said Andrea Cullers, associate professor of kinesiology and co-director of the co-op.
“There are items such as eggs and milk that don’t get donated, so we purchase them weekly to provide to students,” Cullers said. “This event is also a great way for us to raise awareness about the co-op.”
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and is located at the pavilion near 106 E. Tracy St. in Webb City.
