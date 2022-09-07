BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," will open to the public Saturday and run through Jan. 30.
"Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour" is Crystal Bridges’ first exhibition dedicated to fashion and the first to present American fashion as a global visual culture. In all, there are more than 100 garments, including video and imagery spanning two centuries.
Admission is $12 for adults and free for museum members, SNAP participants, veterans and those 18 or younger.
