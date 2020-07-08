The Newton County coroner has ruled the June 25 fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Outer Road just south of Interstate 44 in Joplin a suicide.
Coroner Dale Owen said a handgun was recovered at the location where the motorcycle operated by Jasen T. Clasen, 43, of Roca, Nebraska, ran off the roadway and into some grass. Witnesses reported seeing the bike run off the road and Clasen was found with a gunshot to his head. Joplin police investigated the death.
"Everything indicates it was self-inflicted," Owen said Tuesday.
He said there was no one else on the bike and nothing to suggest that anyone else shot him. The coroner said a shot to the head while riding a motorcycle with a drawn handgun is most likely a self-inflicted injury.
"Whether he accidentally pulled the trigger or not, nobody can answer that," Owen said.
