A Joplin resident died over the weekend after his car was hit at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road by a Carthage man's vehicle that authorities say was being pursued by police.
Robert D. McDermid, 66, a longtime psychology professor at Missouri Southern State University died of his injuries at Mercy Hospital Joplin after the crash at 8:47 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
The fleeing driver was identified by police as Kenton C. Cowgill, 36. He was treated for moderate injuries at Freeman Hospital West and was being held Sunday without bond, authorities said.
A third driver, Stanley E. Ball, 71, was not injured in the crash.
Joplin police Capt. Trevor Duncan said Joplin officers were called at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 800 block of South Rex Avenue for a report of a vehicle partially blocking a driveway, with the driver in the vehicle passed out.
“At this point in the investigation, we don’t know why he was there blocking that driveway, Duncan said. “He did not live at that address.”
Duncan said a second Joplin officer arrived to assist, and the officers were approaching to have Cowgill get out of the vehicle when he sped away.
The vehicle went north on Rex and turned east on Seventh Street.
Duncan said a Duquesne police officer who happened to be in the area heard what was happening, spotted the vehicle and and took up pursuit, with Joplin officers close behind.
“As they approached Seventh and Duquesne, the suspect vehicle caused a crash by hitting another vehicle there,” Duncan said. “He was taken into custody there at scene.” The driver of the car that was struck died a short time later at the hospital, Duncan said.
Joplin police called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.
The patrol’s online crash report said Cowgill’s car was traveling east and failed to yield at the intersection, hitting McDermid’s car and then Ball's van.
The patrol said McDermid was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Joplin, a little less than an hour after the crash.
Cowgill on Sunday was facing warrants of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and delivery of a controlled substance.
