A proposed rate increase requested by Liberty Utilities last year is not expected to be decided until next month.
The case was filed last August, and most rate cases are resolved in 11 months, but Jillian Curtis, spokesperson for Liberty's Central Region, based in Joplin, said the utility anticipates a decision for the filing in the next few weeks.
Liberty customers in Southwest Missouri could see their monthly bills rise by 5.9% if the rate request is approved in full by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
The company filed for the request Aug. 14, 2019, asking to increase its annual electric revenues by $26.5 million in Missouri.
If approved in full, a customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see their bill rise by $7.85, according to a statement from Liberty; customers who are enrolled in the Low Income Pilot Program, which provides a credit for eligible customers, will see an increase of $1.85 per month. As part of the filing, Liberty has requested a continuation of the pilot program as well as its energy efficiency programs.
The rate request follows $338 million in investment the company said it has made since April 2016 that includes the replacement of more than 6,400 poles and the installation of more than 11,000 sectionalizing devices, which automatically isolate an outage to as few customers as possible, the company said in a statement.
The rate increase was the first one the utility had requested in four years and the first since Liberty completed its acquisition of the Empire District Electric Co. in 2017.
The filing also will be used to include in rate base $11 million in tax savings the utility has realized as part of President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.
Curtis previously said this proposed rate increase is not tied to its wind generation plan. About 280 turbines are being built, split among two spots in Southwest Missouri and a third location in Southeast Kansas. The company has said the wind project represents an investment of more than $1 billion.
Liberty-Empire serves more than 155,000 electric customers in Southwest Missouri, including Joplin.
A public hearing was held on the proposal in February.
New rates could go into effect as early as September.
People in business
MICHAEL SANDERS, Freeman Health System controller, recently earned fellowship designation from the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
“The ... designation is important to me because I want my co-workers at Freeman and colleagues in health care finance to know that I am committed to health care finance and to improving myself, as well as improving the industry,” Sanders said in a statement.
As controller, Sanders is responsible for the financial books and records of the hospital, including accounting, decision support and the supply chain. He also is responsible for treasury and insurance contracts.
ERIC STUCKEMEYER and ISAIAH STOUT were recently promoted by U.S. Cellular in Joplin.
Stuckemeyer has been named retail store manager, and Stout was named assistant manager of the Joplin store, 1630 S. Range Line Road. Stuckemeyer has been with U.S. cellular for two years. He most recently served as the retail sales manager in Springfield. Stout most recently served as a retail wireless consultant at the Joplin store and has nearly nine years of wireless industry experience, seven of those having been with U.S. Cellular.
