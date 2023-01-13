City departments in both Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas, are planning special date nights for area dads and their daughters.
Tickets are available for the 23rd annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
This year’s event will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. There will be one session on Friday, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, there are two sessions available: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are valid only for whichever session is purchased.
This year's event has a fiesta theme and includes dinner, dessert, dancing, digital photo download, an egg toss game and prizes.
The dance is targeted for children 3 to 12 years old, so the prizes and games are geared to that age range. Although the event is traditionally for fathers and daughters, another parent or adult chaperone may accompany the child.
Tickets are $40 per couple and $20 for each additional daughter. Registration is required at joplinparks.org, by calling 417-625-4750 or in person at the Joplin parks office, 3301 W. First St.
The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Dad & Daughter Date Night on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Memorial Auditorium. Sessions are available at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $25 per couple and $10 per additional attendee. The deadline to register is Feb. 3.
For more information or to register, call 620-231-8310.
