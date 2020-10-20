Judge Gayle Crane meted out some shock time in prison for a Joplin father convicted of slapping his 2-year-old son's face hard enough to leave finger-shaped bruises and give him a bloody nose.
The judge sentenced Gary M. Roberts, 32, to five years in prison at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a conviction for second-degree domestic assault, with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Roberts pleaded guilty to the amended charged Aug. 31 in a plea agreement. He originally faced a felony count of child abuse with respect to the incident Jan. 3 at Souls Harbor, 915 S. Main St.
Police were called to the shelter when witnesses reported seeing Roberts slap his son. The blow caused bruising under both the child's eyes and left him with a nosebleed and two finger-shaped bruises across the bridge of his nose, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that Roberts told police that he had smacked the boy, causing the injuries.
Court records indicate the defendant and his son were homeless at the time and staying at Souls Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.