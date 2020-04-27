Father Justin Monaghan, longtime pastor at St. Mary's, dies at 79

The Rev. Justin Monaghan, longtime pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Joplin, died Sunday. He was 79.
Monaghan became known to many in the community after having survived the 2011 tornado by climbing into a bathtub in the rectory and being rescued by members of the parish and others. The EF5 tornado on May 22, 2011, not only destroyed the rectory, but also the adjacent church at 25th Street and Moffet Avenue, as well as the nearby Catholic elementary school, parish center and St. Vincent de Paul Center.
St. Mary's eventually built a new 750-seat church west of Joplin that was dedicated in 2014 at West 32nd Street and Central City Road, which also is home to a new elementary school.
But for many parishioners, it was Monaghan's pastoral care they recalled most on Monday.
"I love this man," said Tina Longnecker, who as a past president of the parish council served on strategic planning, building and fundraising committees with Monaghan to rebuild after the tornado. "He was the strength of that church, and everybody looked to him. He will be so missed.
"Father’s conviction that St. Mary’s would rise again from the rubble left no doubt that it would come to be," she said in an email to the Globe. "For me and many other parishioners, he is the foundation on which the new church was built. One cannot enter the sanctuary without seeing his touch.
"He was so much more to me than just my priest — he was my friend, he was someone with whom I could converse, tell a joke, or even have a bad day and it was always without judgment," she said. "I genuinely believe that you can tell a great deal about someone by their interaction with small children; they, too, were drawn to him. There was rarely a time when Mass ended that a child did not come up to him and reach out for his hand; it was freely given. He was a good man. My hope is that he rests in God’s peace until we meet again; he will be missed."
Monaghan became the pastor at St. Mary's in 1999 and retired in 2018.
"He was a man of great faith and great love. ... He touched the lives of a lot of people who never set foot in St. Mary's," said Margie Black, a parishioner and teacher at St. Mary's.
"He has been the heart of St. Mary's family for many, many years. He knew how to serve his people," she said.
Monaghan was born in Ireland on Jan. 22, 1941, and was ordained at St. John Lateran Basilica in 1966 in Rome, and served throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in a number of parishes before being assigned to Joplin in 1999.
Contributing to the rebuilding of St. Mary's were churches in Ireland, where Monaghan grew up, including one in his hometown of Mullingar, and the pastor at the Catholic Church in Chesterfield, whom Monaghan taught as a student in high school religion class.
Monaghan met former President Barack Obama when he spoke at a memorial service in Joplin a week after the tornado. Monaghan later received an invitation in the mail from the White House to attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day presidential reception featuring Irish Prime Minster Enda Kenny.
"We feel certain he is doing a bit of an Irish jig and his Irish eyes are smiling," Black said.
A public viewing will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a private prayer service that will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday. A private Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday that also will be streamed live.
Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
