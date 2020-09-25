The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting Joplin police and other area law enforcement agencies in attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sept. 17.
Leora Hardee was reported missing from the neighborhood in which she resides near D Street and North Wall Avenue. She is described as about 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with sandy brown hair and glasses. Police say she may be in need of medications.
Joplin police have made a couple of posts about the girl on social media this past week. Asked if police have received any information the past week that has heightened concern for the girl's safety, Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said he did not have anything comment on at this time.
The sheriff's departments in Jasper and Newton counties and Webb City and Carthage police are assisting Joplin police in the hunt for the girl as well as the FBI. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is advertising a missing child poster of the girl at www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1402170/1/screen.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Joplin police or their local law enforcement agency.
