MIAMI, Okla. — Fearless. That is the word family and friends use to describe how Fern Holland lived her life.
It’s also how officials from the Community Crisis Center in Miami recognize Holland’s contributions locally and internationally as a human rights advocate and lawyer in the Middle East.
A run/walk, the Fearless Fern 5K will take place Saturday in Miami. It caps a week of activities by crisis center officials to remember and honor Holland.
Naming the run the “Fearless Fern 5K” came after officials learned of Holland’s nickname.
“Her sorority sisters called her fearless because they thought she lived her life so boldly, and she was always giving of her time,” said Kelsy Samuels, director of the Community Crisis Center. “They said she lived her life fearlessly, and her family held on to that nickname.”
The 5K developed five years ago, as crisis center officials organized a week of remembrance activities for Holland, who was the first American civilian worker killed while working in Iraq.
“It was at the request of the family, because Fern was an avid runner,” Samuels said. “It was her passion.”
Other activities which took place this week included a “Fly Flags for Fern” day on Monday, and presentations to area middle and high school students about her work.
About the run
The Fearless Fern 5K/Fun Run starts with registration at 6:30 a.m. at the Fern Holland Advocacy Center (home of the Community Crisis Center) at 118 A Street S.E. in Miami.
The run/walk kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Day of race registration is $10 for the walk and $25 for the run. Children under 12 are free. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and swag bag filled with gifts from area businesses.
Samuels said the certified race course has changed this year due to detours needed because of road construction.
Samuels said she’s expecting Saturday’s activities to be bigger than ever because more than double the number of people have pre-registered for the race.
Officials from INTEGRIS Miami Hospital are sponsoring a breakfast for participants before and after the race.
Other post-race activities include an adoptable animal meet and greet courtesy of the Miami Animal Alliance, free snow cones compliments of the Ottawa County Child Advocacy Center and face painting provided by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe.
Samuels said its important to remember Holland and her life’s work.
“She was important for Miami, but also did work that was of international importance,” Samuels said. “She left a legacy that continues to live on.”
