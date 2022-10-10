The following federal contracts were among those announced as having been awarded to Joplin-area companies in August and September:
• Walga Ross Group, Joplin, was awarded a $15,858,910 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Dormitory in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.
• Walga Ross Group, Joplin, was awarded a $14,080,570 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to provide renovations to Building 928, Applied Instruction Survival and Training Facility, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, won a federal contract award for $679,995 from the U.S. Air Force, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, for batteries.
• DuCommun LaBarge Technologies, Joplin, won a federal contract award for $67,704 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for branched wiring harnesses.
• S&S Foods, Neosho, won a federal contract award for $41,510 from the U.S. Army, Jefferson City, Missouri, for catered meals for Camp Crowder, Missouri.
•Southwest Custom Metal Fab, Pineville, won a federal contract award for $68,928 from the U.S. Army, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for hitches and trailers.
• Newton McDonald County, Neosho, won a federal contract award for $1,222,161 from the Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation Business Center for lease of office space in Neosho.
