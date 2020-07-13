A $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services will create a health network for use by members of the McDonald County School District community.
Announced Monday, the grant will fund creation of the Southwest Missouri School Health Network. In conjunction with Freeman Neosho Hospital and Ozark Center, the money will fund a year of planning for how the network will deliver health services, according to a news release.
Increased telehealth services will help the network add medical and behavioral health services, said Renee Denton, chief operating officer of the hospital, in the release.
Organizers hope to offer or expand several things:
• Telehealth visits for medical or behavioral services.
• Increased health education for children and their families.
• Greater awareness and response to children and families with more complex health needs.
• Collaborative benchmarking of results and tracking improvement.
• Development of a wellness council that includes parents, students and community members.
Joy Hardridge, assistant superintendent of the school district, said the program will help address the sheer size of the district.
"Our district covers many miles, and it can be a challenge for parents to take students to appointments," Hardridge said in the release. "This will allow parents to stay at work and get students back to class sooner."
According to the release, the grant will also fund a business assessment for levels of staffing, equipment and reimbursement support according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child model.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.