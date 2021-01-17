NEOSHO, Mo. — Being named as the recipients of a competitive grant for literacy programs was celebrated as a big win by Neosho educators.
Neosho's middle, junior high and high schools were named Friday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as recipients of grants from the Comprehensive Literacy State Development program. Diamond's elementary, middle and high schools were also chosen for grants.
The state is awarding a total of $18 million in federal money to 32 school districts and other systems over five years through the program. Karina Cole, a literary specialist and instructional coach for the Neosho district, said the actual amount the district will receive is not yet known, but it should help pay for additional literacy coaches and training.
The program is considered particularly valuable for how it targets older students.
"Typically Neosho has Title I services, which are part of a federal program to give extra literacy support to students in lower grades," Cole said. "Those funds are typically not available to older students. This gives a way for us to support them at the secondary level, which is pretty rare."
Cole said the money will further develop a program already in place throughout the school district.
From kindergarten to fourth grade, teachers can spot students who need additional help with literacy and have them work with literacy coaches to strengthen their reading skills.
Cole said the district has not been able to expand that model to higher grades, however. While every K-4 building has coaches for its students, Cole is the only one available for grades five to 12, she said.
The program's focus on older students is important because it addresses a major shift in a child's education. While students are taught to read in earlier grades, Cole said, they are expected to know how to read to learn everything else in upper grades.
"At the secondary level, what we are trained to do is assume kids have already learned how to read," Cole said. "In a science class, for instance, there's an expectation that they can glean information from that science book. But if they are not getting that foundation established solidly and early, then they can't transition to reading to learn."
Neosho's literacy system is designed to catch kids who slip through the cracks. The grant will help expand the program to make it easier to catch older kids.
"This gets us where we are headed much faster," Cole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.