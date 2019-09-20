A federal grand jury indictment of a St. Louis man on drug-trafficking and firearm charges was unsealed and made public Friday, a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a state firearm conviction related to the shooting of a Jasper County deputy at a Joplin motel.
The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri announced in a news release that E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr., 46, was charged in a four-count indictment handed up under seal Aug. 20 in federal court in Springfield. The indictment — related to the shooting of Deputy Nolan Murray on March 1, 2017, at the Econo Lodge Motel in Joplin — was unsealed and made public following resolution of the defendant's state charges at a sentencing hearing Thursday in Newton County.
The federal indictment charges Fitchpatrick with participating in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine from Feb. 18 to March 1, 2017, and with possessing the drug with intent to distribute. It further charges him with discharging a firearm in the course of drug-trafficking and with being a felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance while in possession of that firearm.
Fitchpatrick shot Murray with a .380-caliber pistol as the deputy and other members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team were serving a search warrant on the defendant's room at the motel. Fitchpatrick was acquitted of assault charges at his trial in July in McDonald County when he claimed to have mistaken the deputies for Joplin Honkies gang members whom he believed were attempting to rob him of his drugs and money. But he pleaded guilty prior to trial to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced Thursday on that conviction to 10 years in prison.
At the state trial, he acknowledged having brought 15 ounces of meth to Missouri from Texas for the purpose of peddling the drug on the streets of Joplin.
Fitchpatrick has two prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, two more for possession of an illegal weapon and two for distribution, delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance in addition to three convictions for forgery, one for burglary and one for using a telephone to facilitate distribution of heroin.
