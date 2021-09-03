Congress Infrastructure

Workers with the Mason County (Wash.) Public Utility District install fiber optic cable, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as part of a project to bring broadband internet service to homes in a rural area surrounding Lake Christine near Belfair, Wash. High-speed broadband internet service is one of the key areas of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package being considered by lawmakers in Washington, DC.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the system that brings you this daily newsletter.

Federal money is coming in to develop broadband internet service, specifically in rural areas that do not have such access. But tech experts discuss tricks of the trade that slow such development down, allowing the digital gap to persist.

We'll have more in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • A recovering COVID patient being billed as a "miracle man."
  • Church members honored for their role in helping arrest a murder suspect.
  • Details from high school football games across Missouri.

