When Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, found out that the federal government had abandoned a plan to increase the populations required for “metropolitan statistical area” status, he said two words in relief: “Crisis averted.”
The Office of Management and Budget now says it will keep the minimum population needed in a community’s core city at 50,000 residents in order to be designated as an MSA.
The federal government had been considering doubling that threshold to 100,000 people. Under that proposal, 144 cities with core populations of 50,000 to 99,000 were at risk of becoming “micropolitan statistical areas” instead. The proposal would have changed the designation of more than a third of the current 392 MSAs.
Such a change would have affected Joplin, which in 2019 had a population listed at 50,295. The change would have created an additional quirk in the Four-State Area: While Joplin would have lost its MSA status, McDonald County would have retained it because of its proximity to Bentonville, Arkansas.
Teeter said he was working with cities of similar size raising awareness of the potential change because it had the potential to limit Joplin from participating in economic development fundraising mechanisms.
“A lot of funding only goes to metropolitan statistical areas,” Teeter said. “That began a conversation with economic leaders of several similarly sized communities.”
That effort included monthly web-conferencing calls, filing opinions with regulatory agencies and snaring attention from the state’s congressional representatives. Teeter said he also kept Joplin city officials apprised of the possible downgrade.
Similar efforts were going on across the country: Leaders of metro areas such as Bismarck, North Dakota; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Auburn, Alabama, had worried the change would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.
Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., introduced legislation in June that would have stopped the Office of Management and Budget from making the change.
“The fact that the OMB will not be pursuing the change at this time will ensure that essential community services, funded by various federal agencies that consider population size and MSA status, will continue into the foreseeable future,” Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said. “We are very grateful the current threshold will remain in place at 50,000 people.”
Federal statisticians who originally had recommended the change said it was long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metropolitan areas; now, 86% do.
The committee of federal statisticians that made the recommendation said Tuesday that it would now support putting it on hold pending additional research and outreach to municipalities and others.
Updates to the standards are considered every decade.
