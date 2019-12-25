The Joplin School District's food service department has launched the Feed Every Eagle campaign to help pay off delinquent lunch accounts.
As of Monday, the recently created account had already collected at least $1,700 in donations to be used toward the approximately $6,000 total unpaid meal debt in Joplin, said Rick Kenkel, director of child nutrition.
Delinquent meal accounts are not unique to the Joplin School District; the number of families who struggle to pay for their school lunches is growing across the country.
Approximately 75% of U.S. school districts reported unpaid student meal debt at the end of the 2017-18 academic year, according to a 2019 report from the School Nutrition Association. The average district reported a median of $3,400 in unpaid student meal debt.
When districts reported payment of at least some of the debt, charitable contributions were the top source of revenue, followed by the districts' own general funds, and payments from the parents and students who incurred the debt, according to the report.
Joplin-area businesses and individuals have stepped up in the past to pay off students' meal debt, although "mostly we work with families as much as we can" to pay that debt down, Kenkel said. A Springfield woman made local headlines earlier this week after she started a Facebook page with a Paypal account to pay off debt from around the Springfield School District, collecting around $6,000 as of Monday, The Associated Press reported.
School districts have responded to unpaid meal debt in a variety of ways. Some, including Joplin, offer sandwiches and other types of cold lunches to students with delinquent accounts.
Others have responded in more extreme ways. A few Minnesota districts considered barring high school seniors with unpaid debt from graduation ceremonies. One Pennsylvania school district made headlines in July when it sent letters to parents warning that if their meal debt wasn't paid, their children could be placed in foster care.
In 2017, New Mexico became the first state to eliminate "lunch-shaming," passing a law that prohibits publicly embarrassing students whose families cannot pay their lunch bills, according to the National Education Association. More than a dozen states have since passed laws addressing how school districts should handle students with meal debt.
Even members of Congress have weighed in, with a group of U.S. senators introducing the Anti-Lunch Shaming Act of 2019 in April. If passed, the act would "prohibit the public identification or stigmatization of a child with outstanding lunch debt. No school in the country will be allowed to single out children with lunch debt with hand stamps, wristbands, alternative meals, or by assigning chores not required of students generally," said the National Education Association, which supports the legislation.
To donate to the Feed Every Eagle account, place cash or checks payable to Joplin Schools in an envelope marked "Feed Every Eagle," take it to any Joplin school location, and ask that it be forwarded to the district's Child Nutrition Services Office. Online donations also are possible through School Cafe, the program through which parents can keep track of their child's meal account with the Joplin School District.
All donations will go directly to delinquent accounts. Contact the nutrition office at 417-625-5315 for more information; the office will reopen Jan. 6.
Meal prices
In the Joplin School District, elementary lunches cost $1.85, middle school lunches are $2 and high school lunches are $2.20. The breakfast price at all schools for students is 75 cents.
The percentage of students who were eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches in 2018 ranged from 45.5% at Stapleton Elementary School to 88.7% at West Central Elementary School, according to information from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. All Joplin schools, except Stapleton, have more than 50% of their student body eligible for the free and reduced-rate meal plan.
