NEOSHO, Mo. — A project that is part of a voter-approved list of construction projects will receive a federal grant worth more than half its expected total cost.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a grant worth $1.8 million has been awarded to the Neosho School District for construction of a safe room at Benton Elementary, located at 1120 Carl Sweeney Parkway.
The district was already going to build one there — a safe room and early childhood expansion were part of a campaign for a levy increase that voters approved in June 2020.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the federal grant allows the district to deliver more of what it promised — the shelter will be made bigger to accommodate people who live near the school.
"We're glad to finally get to this point," Cummins said. "We were in the process of working through it, and when our architect said grant money could be available, we jumped. ... This will be a very nice, permanent addition for the Benton community."
The extra funding helps provide additional parking spots and lanes for pickup and drop-off, Cummins said.
The projected cost of the expansion is somewhere between $2.8 million and $3 million, Cummins said. Planned for the western side of the building's northernmost wing, the almost 8,000-square-foot expansion will include two classrooms, restrooms, storage rooms and a large multipurpose room built to FEMA specifications, including automated functions that allow community members access during weather emergencies.
The classrooms will give the school room for preschool services.
Construction is to begin late this year or early next year, with a projected completion in September or October 2022. For now, Cummins said, the district must hurry up and wait again — FEMA now must approve architectural drawings for the project.
Levy set
During its most recent meeting last week, the Neosho Board of Education set the district's property tax levy at $3.71 per $100 of assessed valuation. Of that, $2.82 will go to the district's incidental/general revenue fund, 64 cents will go toward debt service and 25 cents toward capital projects.
