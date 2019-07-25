Residents of Jasper County who had to pay for temporary lodging because of damage to their homes by floods or tornadoes may be eligible for reimbursement.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that reimbursement is available for out-of-pocket shelter expenses incurred between April 29 and July 5.
Gov. Mike Parson had requested FEMA assistance to Missourians on June 24 when preliminary damage assessments concluded 953 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage throughout the state. Reports cited damage at 125 businesses as well.
Carl Junction was hit by an EF3 tornado on May 22 that damaged 300 houses.
The announcement does not list Newton or McDonald counties where Anderson or Neosho residents were affected by June 23 flooding. Damage assessments are still being done to determine if those counties are eligible for assistance, according to Hattie Stallworth, media relations specialist with FEMA.
Storm survivors in Jasper County who wish to apply for lodging reimbursement must have registered with FEMA.
They also must:
• Pass identity verification.
• Be able to verify occupancy in primary residence in one of 20 counties designated by FEMA.
• Verify that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible and that insurance did not pay the lodging costs.
• Verify that no one else paid the lodging costs or provided the lodging at no charge.
Those who apply must submit receipts showing the lodging costs were paid and that there is not a balance due. Reimbursement is not available for incidental costs such as phone calls, laundry, internet, food, movies or pet care.
Reimbursement is being made available under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
Those affected may register for the assistance until Sept. 9.
Counties covered
There are 20 counties designated for disaster assistance in Missouri: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles.
