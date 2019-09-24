FEMA officials tour safe rooms in Joplin, Webb City

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.