NEOSHO, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a three-day disaster recovery center in Neosho for Newton County residents who are seeking individual assistance after recent flooding.
For anyone affected by the June 23 flooding, the disaster recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Lampo Center, 500 E. Spring St.
Gov. Mike Parson announced earlier this month that FEMA had approved the state's request to expand a federal major disaster declaration, which added Newton and McDonald counties to the same disaster declaration that had named Jasper County in July. Residents in both counties may apply for individual federal assistance through FEMA until the Sept. 9 deadline.
Initial estimates found that nearly 40 homes in Neosho had been affected by summer floodwaters. At the center, individuals can receive information on available services, learn more about assistance programs, and complete or check the status of their FEMA applications.
Recovery specialists with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to directly answer questions or guide individuals to other organizations that can provide further assistance not covered by their programs.
The disaster recovery center is open to residents from any county, not just Newton County. Participants are encouraged to register either online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the disaster assistance help line at 800-621-3362 before attending.
This marks the most recent disaster recovery center to open. FEMA previously opened centers in both Jasper and McDonald counties.
2017 flood information
Victims of flooding during 2017 in Neosho are being encouraged to attend an informational meeting about future buyouts of property and relocation of residents. The meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Neosho Civic Auditorium.
The city is eligible for U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants that would finance buyouts of properties that were affected by flooding during April 2017. Before the city can apply for those grants, it must establish certain zones where those properties exist.
Earlier in August, city staff members presented four different areas of the city to council members that might be declared as such zones.
City staff members seek more input from residents before formally adopting those maps, according to a post on the city's Facebook page. Flood-affected properties have been grouped into five distinct zones based on geography and damage, according to the post.
Officials are encouraging any property owner to attend the meeting, even if his or her property is not included in one of the zones. Renters, too, are being encouraged to attend in order to learn about relocation opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.