CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center for three days in Jasper County, beginning Monday. The center, which is jointly operated by the state and the federal agency, can provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes between April 29 and July 5.
Jasper County residents impacted by these storms may visit the temporary center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
President Donald Trump’s July 9 disaster declaration made available individual assistance to residents in Jasper County affected by severe weather, including the tornado that hit Briarbrook on May 22, damaging more than 300 homes.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their assistance applications. FEMA is also offering reimbursements to residents who have already spent money on repairs, lodging or other living expenses.
“This is a great opportunity to talk face-to-face rather than online or over the phone about assistance options,” said Hattie Stallworth, FEMA’s media relations specialist. “It helps with getting the answers you need quicker.”
She said survivors of the storm who applied for assistance in advance of their meetings should have received a confirmation letter from FEMA on the status of their application. For those who have yet to complete the required paperwork, applications can be found online or by calling FEMA's customer service line at 800-621-3362. The deadline to register for individual assistance is Sept. 9.
FEMA is still reviewing Missouri’s request to expand individual assistance to 25 additional counties, including Barton, Newton and McDonald counties, which were also hit by tornadoes and flooding. FEMA has agreed to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in those counties. Floods in late June damaged many houses and businesses in the region, with Neosho and Anderson among the communities that were hit hardest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.