PITTSBURG, Kan. — Women’s History Month will kick off at Pittsburg State University on Wednesday with a lecture from a national speaker as part of the Women in Government Lecture Series.
April Young Bennett, author of the “Ask a Suffragist” book series, host of the "Religious Feminism" podcast and a writer for the Exponent II, will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Governors Room of the Overman Student Center, 302 E. Cleveland Ave.
Bennett began studying the lives of suffragists to inform her fight for gender equality within her modern-day religious community. She was an organizer for the activist organization Ordain Women and an advocate for better state and federal laws that affect children and families.
In her address, Bennett will share what can be learned from the first feminists, as well as other meaningful insights into women’s empowerment and leadership.
Admission is free and open to the public. “Ask a Suffragist” can be purchased in the university's bookstore and can be signed by Bennett after the event.
