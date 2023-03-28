LONGVIEW, Mo. — In three years, the Dopp farm on Route CC, just west of Longview, will join the list of Missouri Century Farms, a recognition bestowed by the University of Missouri Extension on farms that have been in the same family for 100 years.
Nancy Dopp and her husband, Mark Dopp, said Tuesday they would really like to be living on their farm at least until then, if not much longer, but noxious odors they believe are coming from a product being offered to farmers as fertilizer may force them to move.
“Physically, I don’t know if we can do it because I can’t go outside, I can’t breathe,” Nancy Dopp said. “Now my little dogs bring it in. There’s no way I can give them a bath every time they go outside and come in, and they just carry the odor in on their fur. I have horrible headaches, runny nose, watery eyes and I don’t know if physically I can endure this.”
The Dopps were among three dozen people who met with Chris Wright, a Joplin man who has announced he’s running for the 2024 Republican nomination for Missouri governor. They met Tuesday at the 76 Café in Longview.
Wright said he grew up in the Longview area and called the meeting to hear residents’ concerns about odor and possible pollution threats from the application of what is also characterized as sludge to fields in northeastern McDonald County.
After the meeting, he said that the area does appear to have a problem that is in desperate need of attention.
Residents of the northeastern corner of McDonald County have complained for months about odor and pollution from the product being applied to the fields by companies such as Denali Water Solutions, based in Russellville, Arkansas.
Denali identifies itself as “a specialty waste and environmental services company” that recycles waste in ways it claims are “sustainable, can be beneficially reused and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills.”
So far, Denali has spread more than 100 million gallons of it on fields in Missouri.
Several hundred Southwest Missouri residents met with officials from Newton and McDonald counties, state lawmakers, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Denali at a February forum in Neosho seeking answers about what was in the material and what effects it was having on their environment and health.
Century farm
Nancy Dopp said the farm she and her husband have lived on for 46 years was purchased by her husband’s great-grandfather in 1926.
They’ve sold parts of it to neighbors, but they still own 47 acres and grow hay on it.
The Dopps’ land borders one farm where the residual fertilizer was spread about a year ago and another farm where it is still being stored and spread.
In one heavy rain, Nancy Dopp said, she could see what she termed sludge running off her neighbor’s field into a pond on their property.
Odor also continues to be an issue.
“It’s a physical hurt every day when you have headaches and you can’t breathe and when your respiratory system is scratchy,” she said. “I don’t know how to actually explain it to you.”
Working toward solution
McDonald County Commissioners Rick Lett and Jamey Cope attended the meeting Tuesday and reported what they hoped was progress in the matter.
Lett told the gathering that they had meetings last week with area lawmakers, the Department of Natural Resources and officials with the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board to talk about the issue. Lett said the company is operating under an exemption from the DNR that allows it to spread the material more liberally.
Cope said commissioners are limited in what they can do to regulate the spreading of the material, but they’re pressuring the state and the company to be more open about the product’s value as a fertilizer and whatever else may be in it.
Samuel Liebl, a spokesman for Denali Water Solutions, confirmed Tuesday that the company goes through the fertilizer exemption process with the state and that process requires that the company shares with the state and landowners where it is applied certified third-party lab tests that look for potential contaminants and nutrient content.
“This information is shared with the state to the parts per million,” Liebl said. “I think there have been questions raised about this testing not being done by a third party. Well, it is.
Liebl said the company is also working to control the odors from the material it spreads.
“We are doing things about the odor. It’s something we take into consideration with all our operation. We always have an odor mitigation goal,” he said. “And so we hear the community on this, absolutely, and we are making changes and we’re investigating what further changes we could make.”
