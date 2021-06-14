Pittsburg Festival

Raúl Munguía and his wife Denissa Rivas De Munguía listen to a noon concert at Evergy Courtyard at Block22 in Pittsburg on Monday. Munguía is an associate professor of music at Pittsburg State University and director of the Pittsburg Festival of the Arts. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a festival.

The Festival of the Arts is set to take place this week in Pittsburg. Block22, a recent building collaboration was made for events just like this.

We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A new outdoor activity for kids at Joplin Public Library.
  • The sentencing of a man for several charges related to statutory rape and sodomy.
  • Concerns about new plaintiffs in a lawsuit about Medicaid coverage.

We hope your Monday went as painlessly as possible. Have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.