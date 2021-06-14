Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a festival.
The Festival of the Arts is set to take place this week in Pittsburg. Block22, a recent building collaboration was made for events just like this.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A new outdoor activity for kids at Joplin Public Library.
- The sentencing of a man for several charges related to statutory rape and sodomy.
- Concerns about new plaintiffs in a lawsuit about Medicaid coverage.
We hope your Monday went as painlessly as possible. Have a pleasant evening.
