NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Foundation will host its 20th annual Festival of Wreaths on Tuesday in the Elsie Plaster Community Center.
A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. in the Longwell Museum. A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Auction items include holiday wreaths and decor, gift baskets, apparel, trips, electronics and household items.
Notable live auction items this year include a handmade walnut coffee table, Yukon solo stove and stand, a private showing at Neosho B&B Theatre, artwork by Doug Hall and Jack Dawson, Blackstone 4 burner griddle and a set of four tires.
Bidders can preregister online at bidpal.net/fow2022 or text “FOW2022” to 243725. Checkout may be done via mobile device, and arrangements may be made to pick up items. Delivery of merchandise may also be arranged.
Last year’s event raised more than $137,000 for scholarships and program support.
