Public Memorial Day services and ceremonies have been altered and reduced in scope this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The GAR Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma, will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The guest speaker is Carol Larkin, who was in naval aviation.
Because of social distancing guidelines, a limited amount of seating will be available; attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The event also will be livestreamed on the Facebook page for the city of Miami and at miamiokla.net.
Details: 918-541-2288.
Across the state line in Pittsburg, Kansas, a reimagined Memorial Day ceremony is planned at the Pittsburg State University Veterans Memorial. Instead of in-person viewing, a recorded memorial will be streamed at 10 a.m. Monday on several online platforms.
PSU ROTC Cadet Esperanza S. Deterding will serve as master of ceremonies. Cadet Logan Williams will offer the invocation and the benediction.
Music will be provided by Girard seventh grade student Orin Weiss, who recently placed with distinction in the World Online Piping and Drumming Championships Competition; Pittsburg High School senior Addy Campbell, who is an incoming freshman at PSU; and Ashley Hodges, a junior trumpet major at PSU.
The keynote speaker will be Anthony “Tony” Perez, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Perez spent 22 years in service during the Vietnam War era on numerous bases across the U.S. and two tours in Thailand, then 19 years at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons, Kansas.
Streaming services can be found at vimeo.com/pittstate, pittstate.tv, youtube.com/pittsburgstate and facebook.com/PSUVeteransMemorial.
Details: psuvetmemorial.org.
