Josh Addington, with the Jasper County Health Department, explains a vaccine card during a clinic on Tuesday at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the latest developments with the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeman Health Systems announced today that COVID-19 numbers are down, with only one patient in intensive care and another on a ventilator. At the same time, a mass vaccination clinic was held todat in Carthage, with about 1,000 signing up for the two-day clinic.

We'll have more about both stories in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • The announcement of flights to Chicago and Denver from Joplin Regional Airport.
  • A large donation of food to a Carl Junction food pantry.
  • The Neosho City Council discussing construction of new bathrooms for Big Spring Park.

