Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the latest developments with the coronavirus pandemic.
Freeman Health Systems announced today that COVID-19 numbers are down, with only one patient in intensive care and another on a ventilator. At the same time, a mass vaccination clinic was held todat in Carthage, with about 1,000 signing up for the two-day clinic.
We'll have more about both stories in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The announcement of flights to Chicago and Denver from Joplin Regional Airport.
- A large donation of food to a Carl Junction food pantry.
- The Neosho City Council discussing construction of new bathrooms for Big Spring Park.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
