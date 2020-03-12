MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A fifth defendant charged with the kidnapping, drugging and repeated sexual assault of a Springfield woman seven months ago near Everton has been ordered to stand trial.
Associate Judge Robert George ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for David W. Arnold, 46, to stand trial on first-degree counts of kidnapping, assault, rape and sodomy as well as counts of sex trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance.
A 20-year-old woman testified at the hearing that Arnold was one of four men who took turns raping her the night of Aug. 20 and the following day.
Zachary Wade, 29, James F. Maggard Jr., 33, and Donnie L. Willis, 56, were ordered to stand trial on similar charges after a preliminary hearing Feb. 24. An alleged female accomplice, Wanda Maggard, 53, the mother of co-defendant Maggard, also has been ordered to stand trial.
The victim recounted her ordeal in court for a third time Thursday, telling how something was put in a drink Wade went inside a convenience store to get for her and how it made her sick and left her "out of it" for the night as he hauled her first to the home of Wanda and James Maggard Sr. near Everton and then to Arnold's home in the same area of the county.
It was at Arnold's home that James Maggard Jr. showed up, she said.
"I didn't know what I was doing there," she said.
At Arnold's home, the younger Maggard and Wade held her down and injected her with some drug that made her feel "like I was dying," she said. She said they never told her what drug it was, and she does not know to this day. But Maggard and Wade then left her there alone with Arnold, who raped her and forced oral sex on her, she told the court under direct examination by Assistant Prosecutor Dan Brogdon.
Arnold's attorney, James Hayes, questioned the woman most closely with respect to the legal requirements for the charges of kidnapping, assault, trafficking for sexual purposes and delivery of a controlled substance.
She acknowledged that it was Wade who gave her the drink with something in it, that it was Wade and the younger Maggard who injected her with a drug, and that Arnold did not bring her to his house. She admitted that she was uncertain exactly where in the house Arnold was when the others were injecting her or when Wade and Maggard later returned and took turns raping her after Arnold sexually assaulted her.
She further admitted that she had no reason to believe Arnold provided the drugs that were used to disorient her.
"But he definitely knew what was going on," she said.
She later wound up inside the house next door to Arnold's residence, where she was injected with drugs again and raped by Willis, according to her testimony at the February hearing.
The judge set Arnold's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.