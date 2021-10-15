NEWTONIA, Mo. — Could there be a second “second act” for Newtonia?
If there is, it will have to happen soon. There was already a second act once, during the Civil War, when the hamlet was swept up in two battles, first in 1862 and then in 1864.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., wants the National Park Service to explore options to take over the site, but the agency did that once before, several years ago, ultimately rejecting the site. Blunt is hoping for a better outcome this time.
Recently, some of Blunt’s staff met at the site with locals trying to preserve it. Blunt said in a statement in response to the Globe, “Two significant Civil War engagements were fought on the Newtonia Battlefield, including the last major battle fought in Missouri. It has long been my view that the Newtonia Battlefield would be a valuable addition to the National Park System so its history can be preserved and shared with future generations. I’ve had some good discussions with my congressional colleagues, local stakeholders, and the National Park Service and look forward to further exploring legislative options that could bring elements of the Newtonia Battlefield into the NPS.”
Blunt indicated one possibility would be to make the site, including the antebellum home that survives and the cemetery for enslaved persons on the property, a satellite location of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic.
“I hope he has time,” said Tom Higdon, treasurer of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association, referring to the fact that Blunt will not seek reelection next year. Meanwhile, members of the association who have worked to protect the site also are feeling a sense of urgency themselves.
“The group we have now, our numbers are small, the members are aging. We are not going to be able to continue this,” said Larry James, president of the group. He said the group has about 100 members, three-quarters of whom are age 70 or older.
Nationally significant
In 1862, Confederates were surging forward along a 1,000-mile front from the Virginia tidewater to Indian Territory, Ed Bearrs, a former chief historian for the National Park Service and one of the country’s leading Civil War historians, told the Globe during a previous interview. Bearrs, who helped protect Wilson’s Creek and Pea Ridge National Military Park and bring them into the National Park Service, died last year.
After their loss at the battle of Pea Ridge near the Missouri-Arkansas line in the spring, Confederates began pushing back into Southwest Missouri, where there were lead mines. Federals responded, clashing on Sept. 30, 1862, at Newtonia, but gave away under Confederate pressure, some fleeing as far as Sarcoxie. Unable to hold the area, the Confederates soon retreated to Northwest Arkansas.
According to Bearrs, the first battle of Newtonia represents part of what he called the “Confederate highwater” mark in the area. The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission called the battle “the South’s apogee in the area; afterward, the only Confederates in the area belonged to raiding columns.”
It also marked one of the few times that Native Americans fought each other during the war.
As Civil War battles go, it was a small affair, with 345 casualties on both sides, according to the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission.
Two years later, on Oct. 28, 1864, as Maj. Gen. Sterling Price’s forces were in full retreat after their expedition into Missouri, they were surprised by Union soldiers, who drove them off but failed to either destroy or capture them. The second battle had an estimated 650 casualties.
Bearrs called the 1864 battle the final act in Price’s raid, which he said was the largest mounted expedition launched by either side. It also is seen as the last major battle of the Civil War fought west of the Mississippi River.
Although not of the scale of events back East, Bearrs previously told the Globe that what happened at Newtonia was nationally significant.
For nearly 30 years, the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission examined the more than 10,500 armed conflicts that occurred during the war, and identified 384 (less than 4%) as principal battles, classifying them according to significance. Forty five sites were rated “A,” including Gettysburg, Vicksburg and, closer to Southwest Missouri, Wilson’s Creek and Pea Ridge. Another 104 sites were ranked “B,” including the 1864 battle of Newtonia, and 128 battles were ranked “C,” including the 1862 battle at Newtonia. Another 107 sites received a lower evaluation.
A number of “B” rated battles are already included in the National Park Service, including, for example, Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia and Monocacy in Maryland.
The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission also ranked “major campaigns” not represented in the National Park System, and one of those was Price’s Missouri Expedition in 1864, and it also identified 50 “sites with a critical need for coordinated nationwide action by the year 2000,” and Newtonia was on that list too.
‘No federal ownership’
Blunt has pushed to include Newtonia in the National Park Service for more than a decade, including authorizing a study that was completed by the Park Service in 2013. It concluded: “The National Park Service finds that the Newtonia Battlefields do not meet the criteria for establishing an independent unit of the national park system and do not meet established criteria for an addition to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.
“No new federal ownership of management is proposed.”
The study determined that the two battles, in 1862 and 1864, weren’t nationally significant in the context of the Civil War.
“In the military context of the Civil War, neither of the battles at Newtonia had an impact at a national level,” the study reads.
It noted that while both both battles have interesting historical themes, some of those themes were represented at other federal or state historic sites.
“The first battle of Newtonia does not appear to rise to the same level of national significance for its representation of American Indian participation in the Civil War as other battle sites,” according to the report, titled “Newtonia Battlefields Special Resource Study.”
During the fighting, pro-Southern Choctaw and Chickasaw units battled “Pin,” or pro-Union Cherokee troops.
The study states that for an area to be considered suitable for inclusion, it must represent a resource that is not already adequately represented in the national park system, or is not protected for the public by other units of federal, tribal, state or local governments, or nonprofit organizations or other private groups.
The study lists other locations that interpret the history of American Indians in the Civil War, including Pea Ridge National Military Park, in Northwest Arkansas; Honey Springs Battlefield Park, in Checotah, Oklahoma; Fort Scott (Kansas) National Historic Site; and Prairie Grove (Arkansas) Battlefield State Park.
“The second battle of Newtonia site, although maintaining a level of integrity, was a minor battle and is not as representative of Price’s Missouri Expedition as other sites,” the report says of the 1,500-mile raid that resulted in a number of engagements. The study said other protected sites deal with Price’s Missouri Expedition of 1864, including Fort Davidson State Historic Site in Pilot Knob, and Mine Creek State Historic Site near Pleasanton, Kansas. It noted that the Fort Davidson historic site effectively illustrates the goals and shortcomings of Price’s campaign.
But Blunt said after that report was released that he would continue to challenge the findings and also work to preserve the sites.
No state interest
Newtonia also has been proposed as a candidate for a state historic site, with former state Sen. Marvin Singleton, R-Joplin, leading a charge that also was rejected.
James and Higdon, both members of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association, are convinced that Newtonia would be a good candidate for national protection.
“It’s really the last major battle west of the Mississippi River,” said James. “I think it’s a prominent part of the Civil War.”
Higdon said the site has a number of features to help tell the story. The historic (Mathew) Ritchey Mansion, which Higdon said was built about 170 years ago, overlooks the two battlefields. It served as a hospital and a headquarters during the fighting. A Ritchey family cemetery, a cemetery for enslaved persons, and the community cemetery and surrounding land total about 25 acres that are either owned and maintained by the nonprofit association.
Confederates victims of the first battle were buried in the community cemetery.
“We don’t know where,” said Higdon. “The townspeople buried them but they didn’t know their names. They marked the graves, we think, with rocks. We want to do a professional archaeological dig some day. That would be the only way to know for sure.”
Union soldiers originally were buried there, too, but most of their remains were dug up and moved to the national cemetery in Springfield, with the exception of a Union officer, Robert Christian, who was from the area.
A cemetery for enslaved people and freed Blacks is also on the property, with about 10 graves, said Higdon.
The two men said they welcome Blunt’s last push, with Higdon saying: “We’re very excited about this. We don’t want this thing to die out. If we can’t get anybody to step in, it will just shut down.”
“We have a very active friends group here and if it ever did get into the park service we could pick up a lot of support, personwise ... and they would be there to help save them money.”
James also is worried about the future of the site if it isn’t preserved soon. He noted they spend about $10,000 annually to maintain the property, adding: “The amount of dollars to keep it up is not going to be very much,” he said. “I hope it can be done. I don’t know how many more years we are going to be able to continue it at the rate we are going.”
