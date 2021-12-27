The filing deadline is Tuesday for people interested in serving on local governing bodies across Missouri, including most area city councils and school boards.
The deadline is about two weeks earlier than in past years for most municipal elections because of the passage of House Bill 271 in the most recent session of the Missouri General Assembly. The deadline, previously in early to mid-January, was moved for most school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions that normally have an April election date.
Election Day for municipalities in Missouri next year is Tuesday, April 5.
Area races include:
• Joplin: The Board of Education will have two open seats, each carrying a three-year term.
• Carthage: The Board of Education will have two open three-year seats and one open two-year seat. The four-year term for mayor is up for election along with five two-year seats on the City Council.
• Neosho: The Board of Education will have two open three-year seats and two open one-year seats. The City Council is in the midst of a three-year election transition to accommodate an expanded council and the addition of wards; two seats will be open.
• Webb City: There are four two-year terms open on the City Council. The position of mayor also will be open for election. Two three-year terms are open on the Board of Education.
• Carl Junction: There are four seats to be filled on the City Council. The Board of Education will have two seats to be filled.
One notable local exception to the Tuesday deadline is Joplin City Council. The deadline to accept nominating petitions for Joplin City Council, where there are five seats to be filled, is Jan. 11. Joplin’s deadline is different because it is governed by a home rule charter, according to the city clerk.
The city only accepts nominating petitions for City Council seats, and each petition must have 150 signatures of verified Joplin registered voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.