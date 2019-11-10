At least two incumbent Joplin City Council members will not run for reelection in April.
Those seats will be among those that will be part of the candidate-nomination steps that open Nov. 19.
Five seats will be filled in the April election, two of them zone seats and the other three general seats.
The two zone seats are currently held by Phil Stinnett, who represents Zone 3, and Melodee Colbert-Kean, who represents Zone 2.
Colbert-Kean, who has served since 2006, said she will not seek reelection.
"I have enjoyed serving in my capacity, and I feel it's time for some new and fresher ideas to help take Joplin even further," Colbert-Kean said. "Sometimes there are some really good people who want to run but that respect you enough to not want to run against you. I don't want to be that hindrance to any new candidates."
Stinnett was elected by write-in votes in 2016 after no candidate filed for the seat. He had previously served from 1998 to 2010, including a term as mayor from 2004-2006.
Stinnett said Friday he is undecided about whether he will seek another term.
One of three incumbent general seat council members, like Colbert-Kean, has already decided not to run again.
Taylor Brown, who was elected in 2016, said he will give up his seat for family reasons. "The past four years have been awesome. I am really proud of what we have accomplished. But I will be stepping down." He added that the reason is because he and his wife have two young children.
Another general seat holder, Keenan Cortez, will file for election to stay on the council. He was appointed by the City Council to fill a seat vacated by multiterm veteran Jim West, who resigned by letter without explanation in February. Eleven people applied for the seat.
The third general council member whose seat will be on the ballot, Anthony Monteleone, could not be reached Friday for comment. Monteleone was appointed by the council last year to fill a seat won by Josh Bard in the spring 2018 election.
Bard was forced off the council after it was determined he was ineligible because of a previous felony conviction. Bard's conviction has since been expunged at his request in Newton County Circuit Court. He had said at that time he would run again.
Residents interested must pick up nominating petitions from the city clerk on or after Nov. 19.
They must then gather 150 signatures of registered voters and be determined as eligible to run in order to be confirmed as a candidate. In the case of those who seek election to a seat that represents one of four council zones within the city as opposed to a general council seat, half of the 150 signatures must be from registered voters who live within in the zone.
The petitions must be completed and turned into the city clerk by 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Eligibility
To run for the council, aspirants must:
• Be 18 or older.
• Be a resident of Joplin for at least four years and be a registered voter.
• Be a resident of the zone if they file for a zone seat. General seats do not have a zone requirement.
All of the council seats carry four-year terms.
Information about the election and petitions for nomination may be obtained from the city clerk on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.