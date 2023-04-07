Joplin will continue its sesquicentennial celebration into next week with several events, including the screening of a film that will note the 90th anniversary of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde shootout with local law enforcement.
The 1967 Oscar-winning movie “Bonnie and Clyde” will be shown in an outdoor setting at the amphitheater in Landreth Park, 1001 NW Murphy Blvd. The film cites the Joplin shootout between the Clyde Barrow gang and Joplin lawmen.
There will be food trucks at the screening beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at the park, with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. Those attending may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
The film is the first selection in “Joplin Goes to the Movies,” a series of eight films that are based on events that happened in Joplin or feature actors from Joplin. The films will be screened through July; go to celebratejoplin.com for a schedule.
Joplin played a role in the exploits of Depression-era criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in 1933 when their gang shot their way out of a garage apartment at 3347 1/2 Oak Ridge Drive in south Joplin to escape local lawmen.
The notorious couple had been joined at the Joplin rental address by Clyde Barrow’s recently paroled brother, Buck, and his wife, Blanche, along with friend W.D. Jones. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Department, acting on a neighbor’s tip, went after what they thought were bootleggers hiding out at the apartment.
Confronted by the authorities, the Barrow brothers and Jones opened fire. Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman was fatally injured and Joplin police Detective Harry McGinnis was killed.
After the gang’s escape, a search of the apartment recovered numerous guns, jewelry and a camera with rolls of unprocessed film. Police took the film to The Joplin Globe to be developed.
That film would produce images that became the famously recognizable poses of Parker holding Barrow at gunpoint and her foot propped up on the front fender of the couple’s car with a cigar in her mouth. Items found in the apartment, such as a necklace of Parker’s, are displayed at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.
The movie to be shown stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. The story starts with Bonnie Parker catching Clyde Barrow stealing her mother’s car. They fall in love at first sight, and he takes her with him on a crime spree. The couple’s crimes grab headlines and hold the attention of the nation as they speed through the country to elude capture.
Other sesquicentennial events this week:
• “Iconic Joplin: Recreating Local Landmarks with LEGOs” exhibit on display Thursday through May 12 at Spiva Center for the Arts, Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
• “The Art of Acapella Singing in the Barbershop Style” concert, 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, Taylor Performing Arts Center at MSSU, 3950 Newman Road.
• “Let’s Play Ball! The Vintage Base Ball Association” exhibition games playing teams from regional cities, 10 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Joe Becker Stadium, 300 S. High Ave.
• “Percy Wenrich ‘The Joplin Kid’ Tribute to Ragtime” concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Taylor Performing Arts Center at Missouri Southern State University, 3950 Newman Road.
All the events are free. There are some reserved seats available for the Wenrich show at www.celebratejoplin.com at a cost of $15.
