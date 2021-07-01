Another big part of the price of the new Dover Hill Elementary School was set in a special Joplin Board of Education meeting Thursday night, but the final price of the school is still somewhat in flux.
The board at the meeting voted to approve a total guaranteed maximum price of $22,494,415 for most of the construction project.
Still to be considered and completed are about $4.2 million in costs for such things as playground equipment and a cushioned turf playground surface, technology for the building, and other costs such as engineering and architect fees.
Also included are the costs for furniture, fixtures and other items, which are estimated at almost $1 million. The board agreed several months ago to let the district staff seek bids for those items as individual pieces instead of a buildingwide package in an effort to shave costs.
Debate
Board members spent about an hour debating the cost number.
Board member John Hird proposed accepting the final budget amount of $26.6 million but asked that administration, architect and construction manager to work to shave about $1 million off that number.
“It’s higher than we told the community, but I think it also speaks to that we’re trying to do some things to pull it down a little bit,” Hird said. “A lot of this stuff is unforeseen. I think people will understand that, but can we still be somewhere in the middle on this and still get it done and move forward?”
Hird’s proposal received support from board member Riley Hartwell and board President Jeff Koch, but board members Sharrock Dermott, Michael Joseph, Brent Jordan and Derek Gander voted “no.”
Joseph said the district had the money to complete the school as planned using capital outlay funds to cover any costs over the money from the bonds approved by voters.
Dirt work
After the meeting, Aaron Hight, the construction manager of the project with Crossland Construction, talked about the work being done in the former Dover Hill Park to prepare the site for construction of the school.
Drivers on North Main Street north of downtown can see from the highway the massive mounds of dirt being moved and the white limestone bedrock starting to be uncovered on parts of the hillside.
Hight said one of the largest bulldozers used in construction, with a front blade that is 10 feet tall and 24 feet wide, is moving thousands of cubic yards of dirt off the hillside.
He said workers are clearing the topsoil and fill to get down to the limestone bedrock, which will then be shaped to provide a level surface for the school’s floor plan.
“The earthwork is very extensive as everyone can see,” he said. “The design currently is to take down 17 feet of the hill to get down to finished floor elevation of the pad.”
Hight said engineers have estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic yards of rock, and five to six times that amount of dirt will be moved before the site is ready for construction.
He said the limestone bedrock had been uncovered before recent rains slowed the digging.
“Anyone who drives by can see the white sticking up out of what used to be the hill,” Hight said. “The hill was mostly dirt, but there is a lot of rock, and we’ve accounted for that in the budget. But now people will start seeing jackhammers. They’ll start seeing big rippers on dozers.”
Hight said the district approved a guaranteed maximum price for site preparation of $1.2 million earlier this year.
