Final campaign finance reports for candidates in the April 4 Joplin School Board race showed change in only one candidate's campaign contributions.
Voters elected three newcomers to the board.
One of them, Marda Schroeder, took in a total of $1,974 during the campaign cycle, according to the 30-day post-election report her campaign filed. The last report filed eight days before the election showed that $1,162.52 had been collected.
Also elected were Veronica Gatz Scheurich and Mathew Robertson, whose totals did not change in the 30-day reports after the election.
Scheurich took in the most of the four candidates whose campaigns filed the reports. Her total in the last filing remained at $11,790, the same as before the election.
Robertson's remained at $1,321, as reported shortly before the election.
Another candidate, Michael D. Landis, raised $11,706.90, according to his last report before the election. However, the website of the Missouri Ethics Commission, where the reports are filed, on Tuesday did not show any of the campaign finance reports filed by his committee, even those filed before the election.
There were no reports on file for Jeff Koch, former board president; Derek Gander, former board vice president; and challenger Michelle Steverson, who along with Landis were unsuccessful in the election.
Candidates who fund their own campaign expenses and do not spend more than $1,000 are not required to file the reports.
