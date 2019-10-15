GRAVETTE, Ark. — With heavy machinery already moving tons of dirt nearby, Arkansas officials congregated beneath a tent Tuesday to announce construction of the last remaining portion of the Bella Vista Bypass, a 2.4-mile stretch of four-lane Interstate 49 running north to the Missouri state line.
It’s an effort, officials said, that’s been more than 25 years in the making.
“I must confess, I never thought I’d see this,” said Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie about the 18.9-mile bypass. His words brought forth chuckles and knowing nods from a gathering of about 80 people. “This is absolutely a win, win, win.”
As it stands, Bella Vista holds the only stretch of I-49 — 278 miles total between Kansas City and Fort Smith — where traffic must leave the interstate-status roads to continue traveling north or south. The portion through Bella Vista, U.S. 71, was not built to handle traffic counts that the area is seeing, Christie said. According to Arkansas Department of Transportation numbers, 20,000 vehicles enter Bella Vista at the state line each day, while 44,000 vehicles pass daily through the Bella Vista/Bentonville intersection. There are also eight stoplight intersections in that stretch, as well as a 45 mph designation. Congestion and safety have long been concerns, which is why the bypass has been a longtime goal.
A majority of the bypass, 11.7 miles of the 18.9-mile road, has been completed on the Arkansas side.
Scott E. Bennett, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the 2.4-mile stretch skirting to the west of Bella Vista will be completed in the latter part of 2020, at a price of $36 million.
Construction would also commence, Bennett announced Tuesday, on a new single-point interchange at Bentonville and Bella Vista, effectively replacing the current roundabout located at I-49 and U.S. 71 in Bentonville. It is expected to be completed by 2022, at a cost of $67 million.
That year, 2022, is an important one. It also marks the time when, just across the border, Missouri Department of Transportation officials plan to complete its portion of the bypass, a $47.9 million, 4.8-mile stretch for four-lane highway running south from Pineville, and linking up with the Arkansas-built portion across the state line. When that happens, Bennett said, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be in order.
“We are just thrilled this is taking off, because if it wasn’t happening here it wouldn’t be happening over on the Missouri side, at least not today,” said Andrew Mueller, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southwest District. “This whole thing has been about getting both sides moving with the right momentum at the same time, and that means somebody has to have a groundbreaking first. I’m just thrilled (it’s happening).”
The two state agencies have tried to coordinate the construction of their individual portions of highways at different intervals over the last 25 to 30 years. As Mueller put it, it was simply a matter of just “having the money available to do the project of this magnitude and size at the time you need it to happen.” At various points, Arkansas and Missouri have had the money for the project, but never have the funds and priorities aligned.
“I’ve told everybody before it’s like that childhood friend of yours — you like her and she doesn’t like you, and then she likes you and you don’t like her,” Bennett said, “and somewhere down the line you (finally) get together.”
The latter is what happened on the Missouri side thanks to a $25 million federal grant — brought about by help from both the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Council — Missouri officials received to help pay for the construction of the final Interstate 49 link through southern McDonald County. Right now, we are looking at putting our project out for bid in early 2020, around the first of the year,” Mueller said. “We plan on having it completed about the same time as the total Arkansas package (wraps up) in 2022.
“I think the timing is good,” he continued, “because that’s when the whole corridor will be usable by (everyone).”
When Interstate 49 is completed, it will stretch from New Orleans near the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, said Philip Taldo, Arkansas state highway commissioner, “and (all that traffic) will be running right through Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.”
Arkansas state Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, was nearly bouncing with joy when he spoke to the gathering before the groundbreaking ceremony using shovels.
“My friends in the Legislature know how much I rail about highways all the time, but that’s the one thing the government does that people cannot do for themselves. … This is the one (aspect) that affects every one of us every single day.”
