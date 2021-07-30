City officials and those in the arts community on Friday celebrated the placement of the final steel beam in the structure of what will be the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which is under construction at 212 W. Seventh St. in the former parking lot of Memorial Hall.
Ground was broken for the complex Feb. 1. Over the past five months, construction crews have laid foundations and footings, poured concrete and erected the steel beams.
The complex will include a 470-seat performance hall, a shared stage for indoor and outdoor performances, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza, rooftop venues, office space and more. Connect2Culture will manage the performance venues; Spiva will manage the gallery and classroom spaces.
The building will open to the public in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.