Candidates for the city manager's position on Monday answered questions about their experience in government management and what work they think they might be asked to carry out if they were hired here.
• Darin Chappell, city administrator at Chillicothe. Previously, Chappell taught political science, public administration and public budget and finance at Missouri State University in Springfield. He also served as lead analyst for the Missouri Local Government Program.
"What the Local Government Program does is it troubleshoots cities of all sizes and looks for problems and offers solutions," he said. "So I've seen more problems and offered more solutions than most city managers are going to see in their career — cities of all sizes and in all regions of the state."
Asked what he believes the next Joplin city manager will be asked to do, he said, "I think Joplin is in a position to be able to be very explosive in this growth and economic opportunity, and economic activity as a hub for the region. I think the task for the next city manager is going to be to help that growth occur, but occur in such a way that the city doesn't lose its cultural distinctiveness, the hometown identity that draws people here in the first place."
In addition to managing growth properly, Chappell said, the city will have to deal with the transient homeless population and the conditions of deteriorating neighborhoods.
• Nick Edwards, former Lee's Summit assistant city manager. Edwards is a native of Joplin who spent the last nine years in administrative jobs at Lee's Summit until his position was eliminated last year in budget cuts.
"Coming from a community like Lee's Summit, a larger community that in some regards is more complex, and I think that has given me the experience that will help me lead Joplin. Being in the (Kansas City) metro area really requires you to be at the top of your game because there is so much competition for investment or employees or whatever it might be. So being in that environment and coming to Joplin, I think I could be effective."
He said there has been a lot of investment in Joplin, especially by business and employers, since he grew up here.
"I think Joplin is on the verge now of a lot of growth right now," he said. "It seems like it is exploding. It seems like the community is very passionate about improving quality of life, improving opportunity, and that's something I have background in and I think that's something I can help the city with."
Opportunity comes in a lot of forms from attracting new businesses to providing new recreational opportunities. "I think that's the next hurdle for Joplin, and I think I can do just that," he said, because of his experience in Lee's Summit with strategic planning and community envisioning sessions.
There is a pending lawsuit against the city of Lee's Summit by a former human resources director naming Edwards as one of the defendants. Edwards said the lawsuit is the result of a joint decision by several city officials to dismiss the human resources director, "and unfortunately my name is the one that comes up the most." He said he expects the lawsuit to be resolved soon.
• Shawn Henessee, administrator of Clark County, Washington. Henessee said he can be a benefit to Joplin because he has a law degree in land use and planning, and experience in both city and county government.
He sees potential in Joplin's future. "You've got the population base here, the commercial base, the transportation infrastructure, the new educational, medical and dental school. You've got the key components of growth here. At the same time, you also have a lot of older historical buildings, so you have a nice combination here."
If he were hired, he said, "one of the biggest potential areas I'd like to focus on is encouraging as much development in the downtown as possible. We've seen a lot of improvements in the downtown area, but there is a number of areas that could see further improvement," including encouraging use of vacant buildings.
He said Clark County, like Joplin, has had tight budgets in recent years. "I have been able to develop two budgets now that are able to address some of those fundamental shortfalls," he said. "I think it is critical that any organization, I don't care if it's public or private sector, pays a lot of attention to the budget" because that is how governments are able to provide services.
• Leonard Sossamon, former administrator of Hernando County, Florida. Sossamon has a background in community development as well as government management.
He said he would work closely with the city's planning and neighborhoods department on blighted buildings and houses.
Additionally, "I have experience in redevelopment of downtowns" in Concord, North Carolina, and Hernando County, he said. Though he was not in charge of downtown in Hernando County, he said he worked to encourage the county seat to join the Main Street program and keep its Main Street adhering to national standards.
He would work with the City Council to create a strategic plan for where the council wants to be in five years.
If selected for the job here, he said, he will work with the mayor and City Council to carry out the city's goals rather than determine his own work plan for the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.