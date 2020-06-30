Finalized exterior renderings of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex were unveiled today by Connect2Culture, and the new design will create expanded naming opportunities, representatives of the arts organization said.
The new design features a west-side entrance that provides drive-thru dropoff with covered access to what has now been named the Beshore Performance Hall. The theater has removable seating and adjustable floors that will enable it to be used as a 470-seat theater or be reconfigured with a flat floor for table seating or a theater-in-the-round and other uses.
Outdoors, the newly unveiled Leggett and Platt Green will provide an event space for 2,000 or more people to view stage shows on the Beshore Performance Hall stage and provide a space to enlarge the audience for theater-in-the-round productions. A retractable door on the building would allow viewing from both the green and the performance hall, said Clifford Wert, president and CFO of C2C and treasurer of the Cornell Complex.
The green also could be used for festivals, car shows and other outdoor events
If the project hits a revised donor goal of $17.5 million, a screen would be incorporated into the rear wall to provide a magnified view of the onstage performance for those on the green.
"It is a really versatile space that we don't have in Joplin," Wert said of the convertible performance hall and accompanying spaces.
The building also would provide the Freeman Health System galleries for Spiva Center for the Arts. Offices for the Cornell Complex operations will be housed in the building along with offices for C2C. Pro Musica also will move its offices into the complex, Wert said.
Financial commitments for $15.9 million have been made to the project, said Sharon Beshore, chair of C2C and president of the Cornell Complex. She said fundraising stopped during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but has restarted to advance the project to the enhanced goal of $17.5 million that will pay for additional features.
"All donations are important to this project all the way from $5 to $5 million," Beshore said.
Donations may be made on the "Take Action" link at www.cornellcomplex.org.
This is a developing story and more information will be available later today.
