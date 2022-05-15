CARTHAGE, Mo. — The community gathered at Carthage High School on Sunday to recognize Mark Twain Elementary School Principal Laurel Rosenthal for her contributions to the lives of thousands of children over more than half a century.
Rosenthal, who was also the first kindergarten teacher at Mark Twain and one of the first in the Carthage School District when she started in 1967, is retiring after 55 years of teaching and leading teachers, staff and students in the same building.
“To honor and recognize someone like this, you cannot miss that opportunity,” Superintendent Mark Baker said. “Mrs. Rosenthal has meant a lot to a lot of people for many years. I think you’ll be able to tell from the number of people who are here that she’s been loved for many years. You can see a lot of former teachers, administrators, students all here today, so it’s a good thing.”
A crowd estimated at more than 250 people gathered in the high school gymnasium for the formal farewell before retiring to the commons to socialize and share stories with Rosenthal and each other.
“I’ve been the school counselor, and I’ve had the privilege of working with Mrs. Rosenthal for the past 21 years,” said Braden McBride, counselor at Mark Twain. “Over the little over two decades, Mrs. Rosenthal has moved from being my administrator to my colleague to my dear friend, and we still plan on visiting and seeing each other socially after she’s gone. It is going to be bittersweet to be there without her, but we do plan to stay in touch.”
McBride said Rosenthal will have an impact on students for a long time after her retirement.
“She’s established some things at Mark Twain that will still remain, (such as) her big emphasis on respect. I feel the new administration coming in feels the same way about respect, and I don’t think those pillars will change,” McBride said. “If students ask about her, I’ll tell them about the amazing way she cared about people and how she really was a good role model for them. Even if they don’t know her, they need to find a role model like her.”
Rosenthal thanked a host of individuals for their assistance and friendship over her long career.
“I have truly been blessed with the most wonderful family,” Rosenthal said. “What a great journey I’ve had in 55 years at Mark Twain, (with) so many people helping me along the way. I’m so very proud to be a part of this great R-9 school district.”
The last day of school in Carthage is May 27, and Rosenthal’s retirement becomes official at the end of the district’s fiscal year June 30.
Prior to Sunday’s reception, Rosenthal’s staff, students and parents at Mark Twain honored her on Friday, dedicating a sundial at the school in her honor. A parent and friend, Kendra Hansen, also presented Rosenthal with a quilt to honor her in her retirement.
New initiative
Sunday’s crowd also heard about a new endowment and initiative in the names of Rosenthal and her late friend Helen Louise Elliff to help fund Carthage teachers and initiatives they want to install in their classrooms.
“We looked for a way to give back to Mom’s beloved teachers, students and community and create something new,” son Brian Rosenthal said. “Helen Louise Elliff, a blessed memory, was a longtime friend of my mom’s, and she attended Mark Twain and generously supported Carthage schools. So we combined forces with Mike and Lee Pound to establish and fund the Carthage Tiger Pride Kindness Project.”
Son Scott Rosenthal said the Tiger Pride Kindness Project will start giving grants next year.
“It is our hope that these acts of kindness, respect, patriotism and positivity will ripple through the Carthage school and community for decades to come,” he said.
Lee Elliff Pound said the endowment will be managed through Missouri Southern State University’s foundation.
“We have endowed this to go on; we have it set up so our children will carry it on and their children will carry it on. It’s very important,” Pound said. “I told Mom about it a couple of months before she passed, and she helped build the rubric, so she put her stamp of approval on it.”
