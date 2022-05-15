Laurel Rosenthal (front right), retiring Mark Twain Elementary School principal, and a host of well-wishers watch a video about her 55-year career as a teacher and principal. The public reception for Rosenthal was held Sunday at Carthage High School. Also pictured (front, from left) are master of ceremonies Shelby Neely, former Assistant Superintendent Kandy Frazier, current Superintendent Mark Baker and Rosenthal’s two sons, Scott Rosenthal and Brian Rosenthal. Globe | John Hacker