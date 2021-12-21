In years past, several Joplin-area organizations and churches offered meals on Christmas Day to anyone in need of some good food and cheer.
This year, those efforts will be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still some options.
To learn more, check out reporter Joe Hadsall's story at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- An update on the presidential search at Pittsburg State University.
- A story about a donation to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
- More from Monday night's Joplin City Council meeting.
Have a nice Tuesday evening. See you back here tomorrow.
