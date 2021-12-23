Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant across the United States, as well as large holiday gatherings this weekend and next, demand for at-home testing kits are at an all-time high, resulting in empty store shelves.
On Wednesday, the Globe checked two local Joplin Walmart stores and a Joplin Walgreens store looking for available COVID-19 test kits.
The at-home kits — most of them retailing under $25 — were sold out at the two Walmart locations; one pharmacy employee said the items don’t stay on the shelves for long. At the Joplin Walgreens location, slots for the $23.99 at-home tests were empty on the shelves, though they did still have a few COVID-19 antigen test, retailing for $53.99.
However, kits are readily available for purchase online at Walmart.com, Walgreens.com and CVS.com, though both Walgreens and CVS officials said Wednesday they would begin limiting purchases of the kits in stores and online due to the sudden surge in demand. CVS would limit purchases of at-home tests to six per party, while Walgreens would limit purchases to four per purchase.
Options available
There are a number of coronavirus at-home testing options now available, the most recent of which received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last month.
Walgreens and CVS offer several brands of test kits, including Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume and Pixel by LabCorp; while two of Walmart’s bestselling home kits are the FDA-approved On/GO kit from Intrivo and the BinaxNow kit. Amazon.com also has numerous rapid tests available for purchase and shipping.
Based on brand name and range of testing, prices can vary — from $23.99 to $99 and higher. Shipping for the kits are free in most cases, and delivery can be made in as little as two days. Most kits have two sets of tests per package, allowing for tests to be conducted twice in 36 hours between tests.
The Biden administration said this week that COVID-19 home tests will be eligible for reimbursement from health insurance provided in 2022; the White House has also pledged $2 billion to increase production of rapid tests and $1 billion procuring more at-home tests. He also said the government would buy 500 million rapid coronavirus tests and distribute them for free to Americans.
“I have purchased (kits) at Walgreens and Walmart,” said Joplin resident Jane Marquardt Goade. Despite the instructions with multiple steps to follow, “they are very self-explanatory and easy to use,” she said.
How they work
On a popular video found on CNN.com, American neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta detailed an at-home test kit. He said to swab both nostrils — “most of us are familiar with (swabs) by now,” he joked in the video — about a half-inch deep while performing five large circles. The result he showed after a wait of 30 minutes was negative.
“So, between this test result and me being fully vaccinated, I already feel a lot safer,” Gupta said in the video.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the test kits can be used by people with COVID-19 symptoms and do not require a prescription. They can also be used by people without symptoms for serial testing, which means the test is performed two times over three days.
Many factors play into the effectiveness of these home tests, including timing and type of test, experts say. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included, which are the same tools used for testing by medical professionals at local health clinics and hospitals.
Of course, lab-based COVID-19 testing, with one- to two-day turnaround times via a safe drive-thru format, are still open to the public, with plenty of slots available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Are they safe and effective?
The at-home tests are "fairly accurate," said Dr. Michael Anreder, a pathologist with Mercy Hospital Joplin, though there are caveats to keep in mind.
"The main caveat being you have to follow the instructions that are given, and, most importantly, make sure you collect a good sample," he said. Concerning the latter, "you need to do an adequate job of collecting a sample because if you don't ... then you get what is called a false negative, where you really have the virus but you didn't do a good job collecting it" to trigger a COVID-19-positive result.
No test is perfect, he said, "and that's the main problem with these tests: A lot of people are not medically literate (and) won't understand how to get a good sample," where as if they get a professional lab test at a clinic or hospital the results can be much more accurate and trustworthy.
"That being said, if you do the test adequately they are fairly accurate tests," resulting in a "yes" or "no" answer, similar to over-the-counter pregnancy tests.
Anreder understands why there is such a high demand for the tests right now, and why shelves stand empty at local stores — for convenience sake.
"People just want to go to a drug store and not have to deal with a lab or a hospital and just do it themselves and see what they got ... and the results are right there too," he said. "You don't have to sit there and (wait) for someone to call you."
Lab tests are still safest
Nanda Nunnelly’s NextGen Diagnostic Services in Joplin provides free testing in the area to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The certified laboratory provides molecular and antigen testing to see if an individual has an active COVID-19 infection. She has seen a “huge increase” in the number of people wanting tested over the past few weeks, she said.
“I believe the self-tests are beneficial,” she said Wednesday, “but I also know many do not have the sensitivity of laboratory testing.”
Her worry with home tests has to do with their sensitivity levels.
“Molecular PCR testing is the most sensitive, meaning it is the most accurate even with an early infection,” Nunnelly said. Rapid antigen testing is not as sensitive, meaning it sometimes isn’t able to pick up on an early infection.
Anreder agreed with this assessment, adding that his daughter was tested with an at-home kit that read negative, though five days later she tested positive for COVID-19.
“If you are going to do a rapid antigen test, you really should do two a few days apart,” Nunnelly said. “If a person has symptoms and receives a negative result on a self-test, it is a good idea to get a (diagnostic lab) test just in case.”
