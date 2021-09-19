Staffing of Joplin's fire station engine and ladder crews should be increased to ensure that response is quick and safe when there is a dangerous situation, a study of the Joplin Fire Department concludes.
Details of the study are to be discussed Monday night at a regular meeting of the Joplin City Council.
The recommendation on staffing is one of 17 made in the assessment of the department's resources.
Three of four engine crews are staffed with four now, but the station at 5302 W. 32nd St. carries a three-man crew. The department's two ladder trucks — one on the north side of the city at the main station at 303 E. Third St., and one on the south side at Station No. 5, 3223 Texas Ave. — carry crews of three each.
Staffing and the impact of vacancies in the department's ranks have been issues in past budget and pay level discussions.
The department has 95 positions that work 24-hour shifts on duty with 48 hours off work between the shifts at six fire stations. Fire chiefs and union leaders have said in past discussions that adequate staffing can become a problem when there are too many open positions.
In addition, the report recommends the relocation of at least two fire stations when the seventh station is built on the southeast side of the city.
The fire service study was commissioned in March to examine the structure and organization of the department, calls for assistance, the city's history of federally declared disasters and other data to assess recommendations for improvement. The study was done by the firm of Canfield Jenkins and Associates of Northwest Arkansas.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve ordinances that authorize condemnation proceedings to obtain easements and rights of way on three privately owned properties for the widening of Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street south to the Interstate 44 bridge.
City documents say the property owners declined to accept the city's fair market value offer for use of the property for the project.
The council also will hear a report on guidelines for winter weather warming centers to help those who do not have heat during a weather emergency.
The agenda lists a closed meeting after the regular session for council members to discuss a personnel matter.
There also is to be an update by the Joplin Health Department on the local status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.